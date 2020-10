NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints started off slowly against the Detroit Lions yesterday, but they roared back to life to take home a solid win on the road.

Drew Brees led the team on five consecutive touchdown drives en route to the victory, despite playing without six starters.

Brees finished 19-of-25 passing for 246 yards and two touchdowns to WR Tre’Quan Smith.

The Saints will take on the Chargers next, on Monday, October 12, at 7:15 p.m.