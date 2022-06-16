On June 16, the Saints released pictures of a new helmet for the 2022 season on Twitter.

The new helmet was first shown off in a photo shoot with Saints Defensive End, #94 Cam Jordan.

The jet black helmet is adorned with several fleurs de lis, the official logo of the New Orleans Saints.

Hundreds of tiny fleurs de lis make up the graphic on the top of the helmet, while larger Saints logos appear on the sides.

The New Orleans Saints announced that players will begin wearing the helmets soon.

The New Orleans Saints unveiled a new black helmet | PC | Layne Murdoch Jr. / New Orleans Saints

The Saints take the field on August 13 for the first pre-season game of the season.

The regular season begins on September 11, when the Saints take on the Falcons, in Atlanta.