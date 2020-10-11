Saints aim to prolong Chargers’ Monday night misery

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: An empty stadium is shown during the first quarter during a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Drew Brees looks to improve on his 3-0 record against the team that drafted him two decades ago when the Los Angeles Chargers visit New Orleans.

The Chargers enter Monday night’s game having lost three straight and having lost the last five times they’ve played on a Monday night.

The Saints are coming off a victory in Detroit that evened their record at 2-2.

Brees was a second-round draft choice by the Chargers in 2001 and spent five seasons with the franchise before joining the Saints in 2006. Brees is now the NFL’s all-time leading passer.

Kickoff Monday night is set for 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.