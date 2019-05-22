Saints Announce More Offseason Roster Moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Wednesday that the club has signed center Ryan Groy, tackle Marshall Newhouseand safety Terrell Williams Jr. The club also waived guard Mike Herndon and wide receiver Micah Wright and terminated the contract of T Derek Newton.

Groy, 6-5, 320, is a five-year NFL veteran who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Bears in 2014 out of Wisconsin and has played in 55 regular season games with 17 starts for the Bears and Buffalo Bills. In 2018, he played in 15 games and started six games at center for the Bills.

Newhouse, 6-4, 330 was originally a fifth round draft pick (169th overall) by the Green Bay Packers out of Texas Christian in 2010. The nine-year NFL veteran has appeared in 114 career regular season games for the Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, Bills and Carolina Panthers with 72 starts at both the left and right tackle positions. In 2018, the Richardson, Texas native began the season in Buffalo where he played in three games, before being traded to Carolina, where he played in 11 contests with two starts.

Williams, 6-4, 212, originally was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of the University of Houston, spending his rookie campaign on Injured Reserve following a training camp knee injury. The Lawton, Okla. native played in 25 games for the Cougars from 2016-17 and posted 95 career tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defensed and one fumble recovery. In 2017, he started all 12 games in 2017 and totaled 66 stops and posted four picks and one fumble recovery.

(Press Release Provided by the New Orleans Saints)

