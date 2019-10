The New Orleans Saints have the weekend off and since 2011 the black and gold have won 6 out of 8 games when coming off their bye week.

Heading into the week off, the Saints defense is preforming at a high level. In just the last five games they have only allowed 54.2 rushing yards per game, recorded 15 sacks., 27 quarterback hits, and forced 6 turnovers.

Following week 8, the Saints are 7-1 having already faced the brunt of their schedule.

