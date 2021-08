NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 22: Patrick Robinson #21 of the New Orleans Saints knocks away a pass in the end zone on fourth down thrown to Tajae Sharpe #19 of the Tennessee Titans in the second half at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Saints defeated the Titans 38-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints roster has taken another hit. Cornerback Patrick Robinson has retired.

Robinson, drafted in the first round by the Saints in 2010, won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia in 2017. He has 16 interceptions in his career. Robinson turns 34 in September.

Here’s Sean Payton discussing Robinson’s retirement after practice Tuesday.