Saints defense ‘bringing the energy every day’ in training camp

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – The Saints defense was dominant against the run last season and in the last seven days of camp, have continued a hot streak against the offense.

Saint tight end Jared Cook mentioned that the defense has a new look.

“The defense, we’re a lot better than last year,” said Saints defensive end Carl Granderson. “We got some vets on the line and we’re all working as a team. We’re hunting to the ball with effort. We’re just bringing the energy every day. We’re a step further than we were last year. We’ve just got to keep continuing to push and get better every day and try to hunt.”

