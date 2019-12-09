Saints fall to 49ers 48-46, in final seconds of an NFC offensive thriller

The New Orleans Saints fell to the San Francisco 49ers at home 48-46. A win would have put the Saints in control of securing home field advantage in the playoffs.

49ers kicker Robbie Gould nailed a 30 yard field goal with 0:02 left in the game to win it for San Francisco.

Tonight featured two of the best offensive units in the NFL as they traded touchdowns back and forth in the first half.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw for 349 yards and 5 touchdowns. He rushed for one touchdown in the 2nd quarter.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo also threw for 349 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Saints defense recorded 3 sacks in the game, but gave up 162 yards rushing. San Francisco’s 516 total yards, are the most given up by the Saints in a game.

