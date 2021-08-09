Saints kicker Lutz having surgery on core muscle injury

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 09: Wil Lutz #3 of the New Orleans Saints during a preseason game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints kicker Wil Lutz has scheduled surgery to a repair a core muscle injury and it’s not clear if he’ll return in time for the regular season. Lutz announced the procedure with a post on social media and Saints coach Sean Payton said New Orleans would have to work out kickers and sign one “at least for preseason.”

Lutz has played in every game for New Orleans since making the team as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia State in 2016. He was the only kicker on the roster heading into Monday’s practice.

