Saints Preparing for Two QB’s With Trubisky on the Mend

The Chicago Bears have been bitten by the injury bug pretty hard this season with injuries to quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, and now defense tackle Akiem Hicks who has been placed on IR.

Former New Orleans Saints backup QB, Chase Daniel, has filled that hole left by Trubisky and against the Oakland Raiders put up 231 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Trubisky was back at practice this week and according to Bears head coach Matt Nagy, if he can execute, he will play.

