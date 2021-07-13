Saints release 2021 Training Camp schedule, first open practice – July 30

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints have unveiled their 2021 Training Camp, with seven practices scheduled to be open to the public at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La.

The first practice that is open to the public will take place on Friday, July 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets for the practices open to the public are free, but capacity is limited. Fans can reserve tickets by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com. Saints season ticketholders can register for training camp tickets on Wednesday, July 21, season ticket waiting list members may register on Thursday, July 22 and the general public can register on Friday, July 23.

2021 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TRAINING CAMP PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK SCHEDULE

(PRACTICES OPEN TO PUBLIC)

Date Practice Times Location Fri., July 30 Practice (Helmets & Shells) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Sat., July 31 Practice (Helmets & Shells) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Thurs., Aug. 5 Practice (Pads) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Fri., Aug. 6 Practice (Pads) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Sat., Aug. 7 Practice (Helmets & Shells) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Fri., Aug. 20 Practice (Pads) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center Sat., Aug. 21 Practice (Pads) 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Ochsner Sports Performance Center All training camp practices are subject to short notice changes/adjustments based on weather and/or football operations decisions.

“We continue to appreciate the support of our fans and are excited to be able to welcome them back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in 2021,” said team owner Gayle Benson. “Our fans have always given our players a boost as they prepare for this season and everyone in our organization is thrilled to see that return. Training camp is a unique opportunity for our fans to get an up close view of the how the coaches and players prepare and we want them to be as comfortable and safe as possible.”

The NFL requires any fan with a tickets to New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek to follow the league’s “Fan Health Promise” conditions. Any fans feeling or having been exposed to the following symptoms are encouraged to stay home and should not attend practice, as well as if they have tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days prior to the practice (as defined by the CDC) they are scheduled to attend.

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is experiencing any of the symptoms for COVID-19 listed above

New Orleans Saints 2021 Training Camp Presented By SeatGeek Fan Policies

Admission and Parking Information: For fans wishing to attend Saints Training Camp Presented by SeatGeek practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, there is no charge. Fans need to register to attend practices in advance online to be ticketed at www.neworleanssaints.com. Space is limited on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans must be ticketed to attend practice. Season ticketholders can register for training camp tickets on Wednesday, July 21, season ticket waiting list members may register on Thursday, July 22 and the general public can register on Friday, July 23. Tickets will be limited to four per an individual registrant for a maximum of two practices. Gates will open to the public 45 minutes prior to each practice. Limited covered, misted bleacher seating is available. Fans who have tickets reserved for practices are urged to attend those practices as space is limited, in order to allow the maximum number of fans to be able to attend.

Free public parking is available in the New Orleans Gold Rugby stadium (The Gold Mine on Airline, 6000 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA) in Lot B and is based on availability. Complimentary shuttle service from the parking lots to the expanded practice field entrance is provided for all practices, following ticket scanning and screening processes which will take place in New Orleans Gold Parking Lot B. Items left in vehicles should be stored out of sight. Fans being dropped off or using ride share services can be dropped off in Lot C, where they will follow ticket scanning and screening processes.

The Saints and SeatGeek, the Official Primary Ticketing Partner of the New Orleans Saints and presenting partner of 2021 Saints Training Camp, are making it easier than ever for fans to claim and manage their training camp tickets. Fans may claim their free tickets (limit 4 per account) to attend the practices in advance at www.neworleanssaints.com, in the official Saints mobile app or on SeatGeek. Once claimed, fans will need to present their ticket(s) on their phone via the Saints App (Apple/Android) or SeatGeek app.

Practice Updates: Fan alerts, updates and schedule changes will be made daily on www.neworleanssaints.com once training camp starts or by clicking on to Twitter (@Saints) or Facebook (facebook.com/neworleanssaints). Please note that, in the event of inclement weather (including rain, thunderstorms and extreme heat) practices will be moved indoors and will be closed to the public. Practice times and field locations are subject to change with little or no advance warning at the discretion of the football operations staff. Updates are promptly available on all of the club’s digital media platforms.

Vaccination and Mask Policies: While proof of vaccination is not required to attend training camp and masks are not required, the Saints encourage fans who are not vaccinated to wear them while attending practices, staying in accordance with all current local and state regulations.

COVID-19 Vaccinations: The Saints’ health care partner, Ochsner Health, will provide fans with the walk-up opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccinations on days practices are open to the public at a station in the parking lot.

Player Autographs/Interactions: Player autographs and personal interactions/photos will not be available in 2021 due to NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.

Entertainment/Fan Experience Elements: Fans can expect special appearances and opportunities to interact with Saints legends, entertainment teams, and mascots Gumbo & Sir Saint. More information will be shared as Training Camp approaches.

Concessions and Merchandise: Food, beverages and merchandise featuring the newest New Orleans Saints gear are available for purchase.

Restrooms: Restrooms are available.

Guests with Disabilities Information: Persons with disabilities and in need of accommodations should see a Saints representative for appropriate assistance. The ADA drop-off site is in front of the main entrance gate for practice.

Still Photos, Video and Cameras/Binoculars: Fans are welcome to take photos of the players during training camp. However, video is prohibited. Saints staff may request at any time that you cease using those devices. Small cameras and binoculars will be allowed. No spectator cameras with lenses more than six inches long will be permitted. Binocular cases and camera bags are not permitted.

Hand-Wanding/Prohibited Items: Fans are advised to arrive early as they will be checked via hand-wanding and all bags will be checked by security in the New Orleans Gold parking lot. To ensure that fans have a safe and enjoyable visit to Saints Training Camp Presented by SeatGeek, the following items are prohibited:

Animals, except service animals assisting those with disabilities.

Artificial noisemakers (air horns, bullhorns, whistles etc.)

Backpacks, duffel bags, large bags and hard containers

Bats, Poles, Sticks, Clubs, and Projectiles

Bicycles

Contraband, Fireworks, and Glass.

Coolers and outside food and beverage, except for fans with medical/dietary needs.

Hoverboards or other self-propelled devices

Laser pens

Objects that may obstruct another fan’s view, including umbrellas of over 4’ in diameter

Oversized purses or handbags (none larger than 16”x14”x13” are allowed).

Remotely controlled model aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and drones.

Selfie sticks and video cameras.

Unauthorized Marketing/soliciting/vending

Weapons and firearms (including fireworks, knives, pepper spray and electronic stunning devices).

Any other item deemed unacceptable by Saints management.

The Ochsner Sports Performance Center is a smoke-free facility and no smoking, lighters or e-cigarettes are allowed on the grounds.

Fans are reminded to please leave such items secured in their vehicles. Prohibited items that are discovered will be confiscated, disposed of and will not be returned.