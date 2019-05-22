Saints sign former Panthers DE Wes Horton

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 23: Wes Horton #96 of the Carolina Panthers against the Cincinnati Bengals during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have signed DE Wes Horton and waived LB Darrell Williams, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Horton, 6-5, 265, comes to New Orleans after his first six NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Originally signed by the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Southern California in 2013, Horton has posted career totals of 94 tackles (65 solo), 15.5 sacks, one pass defensed, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 77 regular season games played with 38 starts. In three postseason contests with two starts, Horton’s added three tackles (two solo) and one forced fumble.

In 2018, Horton appeared in all 16 games with eight starts for the Panthers, posting 22 tackles (14 solo) and 1.5 sacks. In 2017, he posted career-highs in quarterback takedowns (5.5) and forced fumbles (three).

A four-year letterman at Southern California from 2009-12, Horton started 32-of-47 games over his four-year career and finished with 117 tackles , 14.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and nine passes defensed. In 2012, the Sherman Oaks, Calif. native was All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention, recording 43 tackles, 6.5 stops for loss, two fumble recoveries and two passes defensed. In 2011 as a junior, he was second-team All-Pac-12 as he made 4.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.



(Press Release Provided by the New Orleans Saints)

