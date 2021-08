A new season of Geaux Black and Gold brings a new co-host to the weekly, 30-minute show.

Former LSU Tiger & New Orleans Saint Marlon Favorite joins this season’s coverage of the Who Dat. The former Super Bowl Champion and National Champion helps kick off the football season for Saints fans across Louisiana, Mississippi & Alabama.

The Baton Rouge and New Orleans season premieres air at 10pm on Friday.

Check your local listings for show times.