Sports Zone Podcast: On the Eve of Super Bowl LV, plus Brees – will he or won’t he?

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the WGNO Sports team discusses what’s next for Drew Brees as he prepares to announce his future plans, and if that doesn’t include the Saints, a former Saint talks a potential replacement.

Super Bowl nostalgia, where it all started for New Orleans and the ‘Big Game’ and the coach that used that win for a spot in the Hall of Fame.

This weekend Peyton Manning is a lock for Canton and LSU baseball is just two weeks away from the start of the new season.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ “Ed-itorial” and final rants.

This is, the WGNO Sports Zone.