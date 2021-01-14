Tom Brady on the Saints: “There’s not a lot of bad about this team”

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady talks about facing the New Orleans Saints for a third and final time this season in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

While Brady has had loads of success this season, he has somewhat struggled against the New Orleans Saints Defense.

Tom Brady finished the 2020 regular season 3rd in the league in passing yards with 4,633 and 3rd in touchdown passes with 40.

He has thrown 5 interceptions against the Saints this season, and has been sacked a total of 6 times.

When talking about the opposition Thursday during his media availability, Brady had high praise for the New Orleans Saints organization.

“They won the division. They’re a great football team, great coaches, great system, so many great players. Their defense is phenomenal. Top five defense basically in every category. Great rush, great cover linebackers. They blitz well. A lot of continuity in the secondary, a lot of ball hawks in the secondary. You know, they’ve been one of the top teams in the league for a long time.”