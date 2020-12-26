VIDEO: Coach doing ‘The Griddy’ after Saints win over Minnesota

(KLFY) – Coach Sean Peyton was caught on video celebrating the Saints NFC South Title after Friday’s win over Minnesota.

In the locker room and surrounded by the team, Peyton hit the ‘The Griddy,’ and his moves has everyone talking.

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan believes Payton may have practiced these dance moves at home before showing them off in the locker room.

It was Minnesota wide receiver and former LSU all star Justin Jefferson who made the dance famous over a year ago.

Sean Payton is feeling himself after today’s win vs. the Vikings: pic.twitter.com/ioKE8wmXW8 — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) December 26, 2020

“First of all, Sean hit that Griddy,” Jordan said. “You can’t tell me he wasn’t in the mirror at the crib testing it out. Because he didn’t just bring that out, he hit that.”

Coach Payton, after busting a move, spoke about the team’s victory and winning the division for the fourth year in a row.