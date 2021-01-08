Video: Saints turf gets new paintjob for Sunday’s Wild Card Game

NEW ORLEANS – For the eighth time in the past three weeks, the Superdome paint crew was hard at work painting new logos on the turf.

Each time a new game is played at the Dome, the previous paint must be washed away from the field. The field then gets sanitized, and the paint crew begins the long process of adding the new logos.

Stencils are placed and letters traced. New logos were added and then removed in the past few weeks for both the New Orleans Bowl and the Sugar Bowl.

The completed project! A big, beautiful fleur de lis in the middle of the field, and giant black and gold “SAINTS” in either end zone. Y’all ready for some football? WHO DAT!