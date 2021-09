CONVERSE, Texas (KXAN) — Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl last seen Tuesday morning in Converse, just outside of San Antonio, and the woman they believe abducted her.

The girl's name is Alheirie Rodriguez Pomales. She was last seen in the 9600 block of Schaefer Road in Converse around 9 a.m. Tuesday, according the Texas Department of Public Safety alert.