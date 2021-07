WATCH: Sean Payton, players discuss opening day of New Orleans Saints training camp

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Texarkana police are actively searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that left one woman injured and another in critical condition at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 38-year-old Tramaine Ware is suspected of shooting two women in the parking lot at the Creekside Apartments in the 3300 block of Nichols Drive.