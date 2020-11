NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Ever since Taysom Hill joined the Saints organization he has overstated the fact that he models his game after quarterback Drew Brees to the tee.

The two also have their individual strengths and Hill showed that against the Atlanta Falcons rushing for two touchdowns in New Orleans win.

“Taysom is Taysom, you know they are not the same player,” said Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

