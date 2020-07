NEW ORLEANS, LA – Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges believes Demario Davis has more upside.

“I do think that we are going to see even a better player than we saw last year,” says Hodges.

Davis was the highest graded linebacker in 2019 according to Pro Football Focus.

Demario Davis: NFL's best LB in 2019 pic.twitter.com/9GvLDxPdhK — PFF (@PFF) March 29, 2020

His 87 solo tackles ranked 8th best among defensive players in the NFL and he only missed five tackles all season.

