Will Saints make history by drafting an LSU player in the 1st round??

BATON ROUGE, LA – (WVLA) – The last time the New Orleans Saints drafted an LSU Tiger was in 2018, selecting Will Clapp in the 7th round.

Prior to that, was in 2010 when the black and gold selected Al Woods in the 4th round.

In the history of the NFL draft, New Orleans has never went with an LSU player in the first round.

This year that could change.

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron was on a zoom conference call today with local media and said, “a lot of the Saints program and culture is going on right here at LSU, so I think that hopefully you’ll see the first year get a first round pick LSU, get them to the Saints. I’d love to see that. I promise you that.”

