Lawrence has 2 TDs in Jags’ 34-14 win over Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: Running back JaQuan Hardy #37 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against defensive end Jihad Ward #59 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter of a NFL preseason football game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Trevor Lawrence completed 11 of 12 passes for 139 yards and two scores in three possessions against Dallas backups, and the Jaguars beat the Cowboys 34-14 in a preseason finale Sunday.

Pharoh Cooper caught Lawrence’s first TD toss on the opening possession for Jacksonville (1-2), an 18-yarder on the sideline in the end zone that was set up by a 38-yard toe-dragging catch from Phillip Dorsett II.

After a short touchdown run from Carlos Hyde was called back by a holding penalty, Lawrence connected with Laviska Shenault Jr. on a 4-yard out in the end zone for a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The Cowboys (0-4) needed the final preseason game to decide whether Cooper Rush, Garrett Gilbert or perhaps somebody outside the organization will back up Dak Prescott.

While Gilbert bounced back from a rough outing to lead an 80-yard drive capped by his 19-yard scoring toss to Aaron Parker, Rush didn’t do anything to damage the edge he seemed to create by outplaying Gilbert a week earlier.

Rush was 4 of 8 for 16 yards in three scoreless possessions, while Gilbert finished 9 of 16 for 87 yards with the score. QB coach Doug Nussmeier ran the offense instead of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, a twist Dallas coach Mike McCarthy likes to use late in the preseason to give other coaches play-calling experience.

