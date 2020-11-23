New details about Joe Burrow’s injury reveal “more damage than anticipated”

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) his help off the field during the second half of an NFL football game between against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. Burrow was carted off the field with a left knee injury. (AP Photo/Al Drago)

CINCINNATI, La. – Just one day after Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field with a left knee injury, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter is reporting that an MRI reveals “more damage than anticipated.”

According to tweet from Schefter, Burrow tore his ACL, MCL and has more structural issues in his knee.

The injury happened on a hit in the third quarter of the Bengals’ matchup with the Washington team Sunday.

The injury, so severe, that the former LSU Tigers’ rookie season is over.

Following the injury, Burrow was in good spirits on social media with a message saying, “Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”

Before the injury, Burrow had 2,688 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns and 3 rushing touchdowns.

