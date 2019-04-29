“As deep a roster as we’ve ever had,” Cowboys COO says

ARLINGTON, Texas — Longtime Dallas Cowboys observer Mickey Spagnola said the 2019 NFL draft could be described as the “blinking lights” draft for the Cowboys.

As the lights were blinking and the Cowboys were “on the clock” for round 2 of the draft, they had to decide if they needed a safety or some other position. They chose Trysten Hill, a defensive tackle from Central Florida.

“I knew it was very possible we could get out of here without picking a safety,” said team owner Jerry Jones.

But eventually, in round 6, the Cowboys did choose a safety – namely, Donavan Wilson from Texas A&M.

In a post-draft news conference, Stephen Jones, Chief Operating Officer, said, “[This is] as deep a roster as we’ve ever had in terms of competition from the top to the bottom.”

The Cowboys picked:

Round 2, Trysten Hill, DT

Round 3, Connor McGovern, G

Round 4, Tony Pollard, RB

Round 5, Michael Jackson Sr., CB

Round 5, Joe Jackson, DE

Round 6, Donovan Wilson, S

Round 7, Mike Weber, RB

Round 7, Jalen Jelks, DE

