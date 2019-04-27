Cowboys draft Jalen Jelks in round 7 of NFL draft

NFL Dallas

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Jalen Jelks Draft In Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —  The Dallas Cowboys drafted Jalen Jelks in round 7 of the 2019 NFL draft – the 241st pick overall.  Jelks is a select defensive end from Oregon.

Jelks led the Pac-12 with 57 tackles in 2018, and tackles for loss in 2017. In 2018, Jelks was named to the Coaches Pac-12 All-Conference first team.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Check This Out