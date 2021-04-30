LIVE BLOG: Local take on 2021 NFL Draft Coverage, pick-by-pick

Workers continue preparing the NFL Draft Theatre for the 2021 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Cleveland. After going all virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day draft, which has grown into one of America’s biggest, non-game sporting events, returns with thousands of fans who will be separated by their loyalties, and whether they’ve been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

NEW ORLEANS — The annual National Football League Draft kicked off on Thursday night from multiple venues in Cleveland.

The first of three nights of selections will orginate from FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.

Jacksonville has the first pick, followed by the New York Jets, San Francisco, Atlanta and Cincinnati to round out the top five. Each team in the fist round will have up to 10 minutes to make its selection.

The New Orleans Saints are currently own the 28th pick.

2021 NFL Draft Order – Round 1

PICKTEAMHOW ACQUIREDPLAYER
1Jacksonville JaguarsTrevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2New York JetsZach Wilson, QB, BYU
3San Francisco 49ersHouston via MiamiTrey Lance, QB, North Dakota
4Atlanta FalconsKyle Pitts, TE, Florida
5Cincinnati BengalsJa’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
6Miami DolphisPhiladelphiaJaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
7Detroit LionsPenei Sewell, OT, Oregon
8Carolina PanthersJaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
9Denver BroncosPatrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
10Philadelphia EaglesDallasDeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
11Chicago BearsNew York GiantsJustin Fields, QB, Ohio State
12Dallas CowboysPhiladelphiaMicah Parsons, LB, Penn State
13Los Angeles ChargersRashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
14New York JetsMinnesotaAlijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC
15New England PatriotsMac Jones, QB, Alabama
16Arizona CardinalsZaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
17Las Vegas RaidersAlex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
18Miami DolphinsJaelan Phillips, DE, Miami
19Washington Football TeamJamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
20New York GiantsChicago Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
21Indianapolis ColtsKwity Paye, DE, Michigan
22Tennessee TitansCaleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
23Minnesota VikingsNew York JetsChristian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
24Pittsburgh SteelersNajee Harris, RB, Alabama
25Jacksonville JaguarsLos Angeles RamsTravis Etienne, RB, Clemson
26Cleveland BrownsGreg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
27Baltimore RavensRashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
28New Orleans SaintsPayton Turner, DE, Houston
29Green Bay PackersEric Stokes, CB, Georgia
30Buffalo BillsGregory Rousseau, DE, Miami
31Baltimore RavensKansas CityJayson Oweh, DE, Penn State
32Tampa Bay BuccaneersJoe Tyron, DE, Washington
