LIVE BLOG: Local take on 2021 NFL Draft Coverage, pick-by-pick

Workers continue preparing the NFL Draft Theatre for the 2021 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Cleveland. After going all virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day draft, which has grown into one of America’s biggest, non-game sporting events, returns with thousands of fans who will be separated by their loyalties, and whether they’ve been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

NEW ORLEANS — The annual National Football League Draft kicked off on Thursday night from multiple venues in Cleveland.

The first of three nights of selections will orginate from FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.

Jacksonville has the first pick, followed by the New York Jets, San Francisco, Atlanta and Cincinnati to round out the top five. Each team in the fist round will have up to 10 minutes to make its selection.

The New Orleans Saints are currently own the 28th pick.

2021 NFL Draft Order – Round 1

PICK TEAM HOW ACQUIRED PLAYER 1 Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson 2 New York Jets Zach Wilson, QB, BYU 3 San Francisco 49ers Houston via Miami Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota 4 Atlanta Falcons Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida 5 Cincinnati Bengals Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU 6 Miami Dolphis Philadelphia Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama 7 Detroit Lions Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon 8 Carolina Panthers Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina 9 Denver Broncos Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama 10 Philadelphia Eagles Dallas DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama 11 Chicago Bears New York Giants Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State 12 Dallas Cowboys Philadelphia Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State 13 Los Angeles Chargers Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern 14 New York Jets Minnesota Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC 15 New England Patriots Mac Jones, QB, Alabama 16 Arizona Cardinals Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa 17 Las Vegas Raiders Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama 18 Miami Dolphins Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami 19 Washington Football Team Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky 20 New York Giants Chicago Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida 21 Indianapolis Colts Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan 22 Tennessee Titans Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech 23 Minnesota Vikings New York Jets Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech 24 Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris, RB, Alabama 25 Jacksonville Jaguars Los Angeles Rams Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson 26 Cleveland Browns Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern 27 Baltimore Ravens Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota 28 New Orleans Saints Payton Turner, DE, Houston 29 Green Bay Packers Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia 30 Buffalo Bills Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami 31 Baltimore Ravens Kansas City Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Joe Tyron, DE, Washington NFL DRAFT

The official draft rules can be found here.

Stay tuned in to the wgno.com for pick-by-pick, round-by-round coverage and analysis throughout the entirety of the draft.