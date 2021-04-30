LIVE BLOG: Local take on 2021 NFL Draft Coverage, pick-by-pick

NEW ORLEANS — The annual National Football League Draft kicked off on Thursday night from multiple venues in Cleveland.
The first of three nights of selections will orginate from FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.
Jacksonville has the first pick, followed by the New York Jets, San Francisco, Atlanta and Cincinnati to round out the top five. Each team in the fist round will have up to 10 minutes to make its selection.
The New Orleans Saints are currently own the 28th pick.
2021 NFL Draft Order – Round 1
|PICK
|TEAM
|HOW ACQUIRED
|PLAYER
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
|2
|New York Jets
|Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
|3
|San Francisco 49ers
|Houston via Miami
|Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota
|4
|Atlanta Falcons
|Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
|5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
|6
|Miami Dolphis
|Philadelphia
|Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
|7
|Detroit Lions
|Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
|9
|Denver Broncos
|Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
|10
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Dallas
|DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
|11
|Chicago Bears
|New York Giants
|Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
|12
|Dallas Cowboys
|Philadelphia
|Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
|13
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
|14
|New York Jets
|Minnesota
|Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC
|15
|New England Patriots
|Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
|16
|Arizona Cardinals
|Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
|17
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
|18
|Miami Dolphins
|Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami
|19
|Washington Football Team
|Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
|20
|New York Giants
|Chicago
|Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
|21
|Indianapolis Colts
|Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
|22
|Tennessee Titans
|Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
|23
|Minnesota Vikings
|New York Jets
|Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
|24
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
|25
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Los Angeles Rams
|Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
|26
|Cleveland Browns
|Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
|27
|Baltimore Ravens
|Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
|28
|New Orleans Saints
|Payton Turner, DE, Houston
|29
|Green Bay Packers
|Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
|30
|Buffalo Bills
|Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami
|31
|Baltimore Ravens
|Kansas City
|Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State
|32
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Joe Tyron, DE, Washington
The official draft rules can be found here.
