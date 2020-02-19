NFL free agent Greg Robinson jailed in Texas on pot charge

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson smiles during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Robinson was being held Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in a Texas jail on a pending drug distribution charge from a federal agency, records show. Robinson, 27, was booked Tuesday, according to El Paso County jail records.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Records show NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson is being held in a Texas jail on a pending federal drug distribution charge.

El Paso County jail records show that the 27-year-old was booked Tuesday. The jail log shows Robinson faces a charge of possessing marijuana with intention to sell it. Jail records list his home address as Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Robinson was a standout at Auburn University and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2018. The Browns recently informed Robinson’s representatives they did not intend to re-sign him as a free agent.

