Giants spoil Saints home opener in OT, win 27-21

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates his touchdown in overtime with wide receiver Kadarius Toney to defeat the New Orleans Saints 27-21, during an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saquon Barkley ran for a 6-yard touchdown in overtime after Daniel Jones passed for a career-high 402 yards, and the New York Giants rallied for their first win of the season, 27-21 over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Saints, playing in New Orleans for the first time since Hurricane Ida struck on Aug. 29, led 21-10 in the fourth quarter before Jones and Barkley combined for a 54-yard touchdown pass that ignited the Giants’ comeback.

Jones ran for a 2-point conversion to make it 21-18, then led the Giants to Graham Gano’s tying, 48-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in regulation.

After New York won the coin toss to start the extra period, Jones completed five passes for 67 yards to set up Barkley’s winning score, giving the Giants (1-3) a last-play victory for a change after they’d lost on game-ending field goals the previous two weeks.