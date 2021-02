Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – Saints quarterback Drew Brees has restructured his contract to give the Saints an additional $24 million in salary cap space, according to Jason Fitzgerald of over the cap.com.

The move could be a precursor to a possible Brees’ retirement announcement. Saints head coach Sean Payton said we would hear something from Brees in near future.