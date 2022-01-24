Report: Sean Payton’s future with Saints unclear

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 10: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on before the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on October 10, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The second longest-tenured active coach in the NFL could be trading his play-calling sheet for a spot in the booth.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported this weekend that New Orleans’ Saints Head Coach Sean Payton is weighing his options before committing to returning to the Saints for the 2022 season. Payton currently has three years left on his current contract and would walk away from more than $45 million dollars to potentially join Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football coverage.

Rapoport also suggested that Payton could take a year away from coaching before returning in 2023.

Today, Saints owner Gayle Benson addressed the report, telling WGNO, “We don’t know. You know, who knows? We’ll find out soon enough, I guess. I don’t think any of us know. But he’ll let us know soon enough.”



Payton returned to the team’s facilities today after being away on vacation. The 58-year-old has amassed a regular-season record of 152-89 and led the Saints to victory in Super Bowl XLIV.