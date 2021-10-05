Saints moving on from kicker Aldrick Rosas

NEW ORLEANS, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The New Orleans Saints are moving on from kicker Aldrick Rosas following the team’s week 4 loss to the New York Giants.
Rosas made only one of his four field goal attempts as a Saint. In a corresponding move, the team signed veteran Cody Parkey. New Orleans will be Parkey’s seventh NFL team.
New Orleans plans to get starting kicker Wil Lutz back toward the halfway point of the regular season.
