NFL Preseason cut in half

The 2020 preseason will be cut down from four games to two.

The league is expected to announce the move on Thursday.

Weeks One and Week Four have been scrapped.

The move was driven by two factors:

First, teams who will be playing preseason games on the road won’t want to travel with a large number of people.

Second, given that no teams had on-field practice sessions in the off-season, coaches would rather have the extra time to work with their teams.

This would essentially give teams two extra weeks to work with players before the first preseason game.

The first preseason games won’t take place until August 20th-24th.