Raiders re-sign DL David Irving

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed free agent DL David Irving, the club announced Thursday.

Irving, a 6-foot-7, 290-pound defensive lineman, was originally signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft. Irving signed to the team’s practice squad following preseason and was later signed by the Dallas Cowboys to the club’s active roster, where he spent four seasons from 2015-18. Over his five-year career, Irving has appeared in 39 contests with 10 starts, compiling 48 tackles (29 solo), 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 14 passes defended.

Last season with the Raiders, Irving was added to the team’s practice squad on Oct. 20. He made two appearances throughout the season, tallying four stops (two) as a rotational player on the defensive line.

A native of San Jacinto, Calif., Irving played in 32 contests with eight starts from 2011-13 at Iowa State, totaling 44 tackles including 7.5 for loss, three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, eight passes defensed and three blocked kicks.