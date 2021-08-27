NEW ORLEANS, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With Hurricane Ida expected to hit New Orleans this weekend, the New Orleans Saints have canceled their final preseason game.
“Due to the intensification of the hurricane throughout the day and after the most recent tropical update, the team’s leadership has made the decision in the best interests of all personnel that may have been directly and indirectly affected by the storm,” the team said in a released statement.
The New Orleans Saints will now look towards the regular season, which kicks off at home against Green Bay on September 12th at 3:25 PM.
Saints cancel final preseason game ahead of Hurricane Ida making landfall
