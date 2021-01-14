Alvin Kamara Nominated for 2020 FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints Running back Alvin Kamara’s stellar regular season performance has him in the running for the 2020 FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year.

Kamara totaled 1,688 scrimmage yards, the third-highest among NFL players and led the league in scrimmage touchdowns with 21.

Also up for the honor are running backs, Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook.

Fans have from now until Tuesday, February 2nd to vote for the 2020 FedEx Ground NFL Player of the year.

The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors awards special on February 6th.

To Vote for New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara, click here.

Kamara will be back in action this Sunday when the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play for the third time this season in the NFC Divisional Playoff Round.

Kickoff is set for 5:40 p.m.

For full coverage of the New Orleans Saints NFC Divisional Round matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, don’t forget to tune into our Road to Tampa: Divisional Round Special Friday at 6:30 p.m. on WGNO.