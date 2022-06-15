NEW ORLEANS, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With mandatory mini-camp starting for the New Orleans Saints, notable names are reporting to Metairie, including Pro-Bowl running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara practiced with the team for the first time this off-season as he awaits an August hearing that could determine his fate for the fall. The All-Pro running back was arrested after an altercation in a nightclub the night before the Pro Bowl in January.

When asked about Kamara’s status, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said, “Control what we can control. Which we don’t have control over anything right now, so, let the legal process play out. Alvin is here, he’s working hard. We’re planning on having Alvin and getting read to play and playing it day by day.”

The Saints are planning for the season as if Kamara will be with the team all seventeen games, but are preparing for life without their star running-back. Former All-Pro running back David Johnson is currently working with the Saints during mini-camp. Johnson has rushed for over 4,000 career rushing yards, while compiling close to 60 total touchdowns.