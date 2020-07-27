Brees Dream Foundation donates $5 million for Ochsner community health centers

NEW ORLEANS – The Brees Dream Foundation has donated $5 million to the Ochsner Health System to create community health centers in underserved communities.

The donation will fund the creation of centers in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, according to an announcement by Ochsner.

“On behalf of our team, patients and community, I’d like to express our profound gratitude to the Brees family and Brees Dream Foundation for their extraordinary generosity,” Ochsner Health President and CEO Warner Thomas said. “As we experience the most significant health crisis of our lifetimes, we’re humbled by the support of Brittany and Drew Brees as well as other leaders and organizations who are stepping up to ensure that we don’t just survive COVID-19 but create a stronger and healthier community. Access to health and wellness resources has never been more important and these centers will provide care to those who need it most.”

This donation by the Brees Dream Foundation is part of a larger $45 million commitment by Drew Brees and Brittnay Brees to global charity causes. In March, the couple announced a $5 million program to provide 15,000 meals daily to Louisiana residents in need during the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the state.

“Brittany and I are constantly looking to address the greatest needs of our Louisiana communities,” Drew Brees said. “The past few months have made us realize the importance of access to healthcare and we are committed to making sure every family can receive these critical services. We are blown away by the strength and resilience of Louisianians and our family is dedicated to removing barriers and supporting our neighbors today and for years to come.”