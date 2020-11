NEW ORLEANS – Drew Brees will be out for several weeks. ESPN reports that Brees has multiple broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

The report says at least three of the ribs were broken against the Tampa Bay Bucs. Brees appeared in a post on instagram surrounded by his kids.

He says he has “the best medical team in the world.” He added that he will “be back in no time.”

The Saints play division rival Atlanta Falcons Sunday at noon in the Dome.