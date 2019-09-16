Coach O on Drew Brees’ injury: “I felt bad for him, his family, the Saints, and the state of Louisiana”

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been diagnosed with a torn ligament near the thumb of his throwing hand that is expected to sideline him at least six weeks, said a person familiar with the situation.

Brees has elected to have surgery, but it is not yet clear when the operation will take place or who will perform it, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the diagnosis has not been announced.