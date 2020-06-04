Drew Brees issues apology after comments draw backlash

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on after losing in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees took to social media Thursday morning to apologize for comments that drew immediate backlash from his teammates.

In an interview with Yahoo on Wednesday, Brees said “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States.”

Jenkins, who was Brees’ teammate when the Saints won the Super Bowl, spent the past six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before returning to New Orleans this offseason. He posted a video of himself on Twitter speaking to his teammate.

“Drew Brees, if you don’t understand how hurtful, how insensitive your comments are, you are part of the problem,” Jenkins said. “To think that because your grandfathers served in this country that you have a great respect for the flag that everybody else should have the same ideals and thoughts that you do is ridiculous.

In his apology Brees wrote ‘I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused”.

