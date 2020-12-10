Drew Brees spotted back at Saints practice Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees was spotted stretching during the media viewing portion of the Saints practice on Thursday.

Before we jump to conclusions, this is the first time that Brees has been spotted at practice since suffering 11 broken ribs and a collapsed lung in their week 10 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Recent reports indicate that his rehab is going well.

When talking about Brees’ recovery during a conference call on Monday, New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton says, “I’ve not seen anything. I think he’s working (hard). I know he’s spending a ton of time with Beau (Lowery) in the training room and so I think it would be early. I honestly wouldn’t be able to give you a time frame. He’s like a handful of the other guys that are down there working their tails off to get back healthy, 100% and we’ll kind of see when that is.”