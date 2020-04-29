Jameis Winston discusses excitement of joining Saints QB room

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – During Jameis Winston’s first zoom meeting with New Orleans media, he discussed his excitement towards joining the Saints Quarterback room. Specifically, the opportunity to work with future NFL Hall-of-Famer, Drew Brees.

“Just the way this quarterback room functions. What’s Coach Payton’s approach to every week? What’s Drew’s approach to this week? What’s Taysom doing in the room that I can add to my game,”said Winston.

Last season in Tampa Bay, Winston led the league in passing yards with 5,109. While he threw a career-high 33 touchdowns, he also threw a league-leading 30 interceptions.

Winston says he will use his time with the Saints as an opportunity to improve every aspect of his game.

Winston said, “Ball security is a primary part of our position but also getting the ball to our guys. Getting the ball in their hands so they can make plays is another important piece. My goal is to be a perfectionist. My goal is to work, and actually apply the work so we can get results. That’s what I’m focused on.”

Winston said he hopes to wear jersey #2, his favorite number.

