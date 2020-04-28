Jameis Winston signs with New Orleans Saints

FILE – In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) passes against the Tennessee Titans before an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. A person familiar with the situation says the Saints and Winston are working on a contract proposal to make the former Buccaneers starter a backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans. The person said Sunday, April 26, 2020, that the Saints and Winston are in “advanced” talks to get a deal done. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because negotiations were ongoing. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Jameis Winston is now a member of the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints announced Tuesday that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has signed a one-year deal.

The #Saints have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with QB Jameis Winston!



The #Saints have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with QB Jameis Winston!

Winston is coming off a season in which he posted career-highs in passing yards (5,109), and touchdown passes (33). Winston also led the league in interceptions (30).

The Saints also recently announced that dynamic reserve QB and utility player Taysom Hill has a new two-year contract.

