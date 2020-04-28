Jameis Winston signs with New Orleans Saints

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Jameis Winston is now a member of the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints announced Tuesday that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has signed a one-year deal.
Winston is coming off a season in which he posted career-highs in passing yards (5,109), and touchdown passes (33). Winston also led the league in interceptions (30).
The Saints also recently announced that dynamic reserve QB and utility player Taysom Hill has a new two-year contract.
