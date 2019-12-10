NFL at 100: Payton beats Peyton with risky Super Bowl gamble

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2010, file photo, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Saints’ 31-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL Super Bowl XLIV football game, in Miami. Sean Payton risked everything to start the second half of Super Bowl 44. The New Orleans Saints made sure his big bet paid off. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The New Orleans Saints made coach Sean Payton’s risky move pay off in the Super Bowl 10 years ago.

Thomas Moorstead’s onside kick is as memorable today as it was then. Payton tried to keep the ball away from Peyton Manning at the start of the second half with an onside kick.

The Saints recovered, drove for the go-ahead touchdown and picked up enough momentum to win their first world championship with a 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

