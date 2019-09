LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints injures his throwing hand as he is hit by Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Tweet stirs up firestorm after bad call and Brees' injury

So Buffalo Wild Wings went there!

New Orleans fans already drawing up lawsuits. — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) September 15, 2019

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints 27-9 on Sunday.

On Monday, Saints fans found out that Drew Brees is out for six weeks with a torn thumb ligament.

Anyone in New Orleans see a Buffalo Wild Wings boycott coming soon?

Tell us what you think Saints fans?