Report: Brees to head to NBC when football career ends

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 27: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 27, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Drew Brees will be the Saints starting quarterback next year, but when his playing days are over we know what he’ll be doing.

According to a report from the NY Post, Brees has signed a broadcast deal with NBC Sports.

According to the report, Brees picked NBC over ESPN. The future Hall of Famer is expected to be a game analyst for Notre Dame football and a studio analyst for Sunday Night Football.

“Like all NFL fans, we look forward to watching Drew continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we are confident his post-playing career will be just as successful,” NBC Sports spokesman Greg Hughes told The Post.

The 41-year-old Brees recently signed a new two-year deal with the Saints.

