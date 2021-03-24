Report: Caesars Entertainment expected to land Superdome naming rights

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JANUARY 08: General view of the exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is seen prior to the Allstate BCS Championship on January 8, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – According to a report from The Athletics on Wednesday, Caesars Entertainment Inc. is expected to sign a deal with the Superdome, making the largest gaming company in the U.S the naming rights sponsor for the next 20 years.

This is significant because the Superdome will be the first NFL stadium with a gambling-based naming rights sponsor. Caesar’s Entertainment is the parent company of Harrah’s.



The Athletic reports that the deal would be worth an estimated $200 million, producing $10 million annually over the next two decades.

No word yet on what the new name of the Superdome would be once its contract with Mercedes-Benz expires in July.

An official announcement could come once the contract ends.