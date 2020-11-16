Report: Drew Brees has several fractured ribs; collapsed lung

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 08: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 08, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – According to a report from ESPN, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has several fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, Brees suffered two fractured ribs and the collapsed lung during Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Werder, Brees suffered three fractured ribs during the Saints victory a week ago against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints won the game 27-23, but Brees did not play in the second half.

It’s unclear how much time Brees will be out. Jameis Winston finished Sunday’s game under center for the Saints.

