Report: Drew Brees to start Sunday against the Chiefs

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – ESPN is reporting that Drew Brees will be under center when the Saints face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

With Drew Brees back in the starting lineup, Jameis Winston will continue to be the Saints’ No. 2 QB, with Taysom Hill playing his Jack-of-all trades role, including some plays at QB. https://t.co/U1LL4cNkED — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2020

Brees has missed the last few games after suffering 11 broken ribs and a collapsed lung in a win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Saints haven’t officially announced that Brees will be the starter.

Taysom Hill has gone 3-1 as the Saints starter filling in for Brees.