Report: Drew Brees to start Sunday against the Chiefs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – ESPN is reporting that Drew Brees will be under center when the Saints face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Brees has missed the last few games after suffering 11 broken ribs and a collapsed lung in a win over the San Francisco 49ers.
The Saints haven’t officially announced that Brees will be the starter.
Taysom Hill has gone 3-1 as the Saints starter filling in for Brees.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.